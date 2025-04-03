McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$3.22. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 141,960 shares.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.58.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

