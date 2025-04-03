MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.70. 930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
