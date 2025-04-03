MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 655 shares.The stock last traded at $17.37 and had previously closed at $19.08.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

