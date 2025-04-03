MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,716,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,138.0 days.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MSMKF remained flat at $14.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $16.01.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile
