Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.38 and traded as low as $84.07. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 4,440,914 shares.
Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31.
Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund
Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.
