Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.38 and traded as low as $84.07. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 4,440,914 shares.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,031,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,575 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,436,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,916 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,551,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 955,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,398,000 after purchasing an additional 418,300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

