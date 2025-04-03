Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 445,918 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,574,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,918 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.83% of Corteva worth $716,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

