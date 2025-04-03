Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 129,820 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129,820 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Home Depot worth $476,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $371.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.28 and a 200-day moving average of $398.64.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

