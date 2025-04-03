Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.04% of Omnicom Group worth $513,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after acquiring an additional 759,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,698,000 after purchasing an additional 224,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

