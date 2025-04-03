Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 9,477 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.97% of Hyatt Hotels worth $447,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $5,283,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.