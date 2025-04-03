Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $648.17 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,991 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.70% of Electronic Arts worth $648,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,315,000 after purchasing an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $261,772,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,198.48. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,308.20. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.