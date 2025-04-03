Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $327.59 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,513 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.72% of Axon Enterprise worth $327,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after buying an additional 65,097 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,081,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $478,349,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $558.42 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.99 and a 200 day moving average of $552.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

