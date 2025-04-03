Martin Worley Group Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Martin Worley Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

