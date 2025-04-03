Martin Worley Group Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Martin Worley Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

