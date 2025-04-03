Martin Worley Group Invests $954,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after buying an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,075,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

