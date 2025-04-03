Martin Worley Group Invests $676,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

