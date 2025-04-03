Martin Worley Group Invests $454,000 in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Martin Worley Group owned 0.17% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.