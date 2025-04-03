Martin Worley Group Invests $295,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $226.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.