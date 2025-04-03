Martin Worley Group Buys Shares of 46,898 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Martin Worley Group owned 0.37% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

