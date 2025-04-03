Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
