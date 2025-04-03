Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

