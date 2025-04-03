Martin Babler Buys 15,650 Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Babler purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at $685,563.76. This trade represents a 17.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alumis Trading Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ ALMS traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 595,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,069. Alumis Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Get Alumis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Alumis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALMS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Alumis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alumis by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alumis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alumis during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.