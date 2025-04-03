MARBLEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.39 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.57 or 1.00261328 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,959.48 or 1.00253888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,429,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,604,937 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is www.marblex.io/en.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,429,458 with 199,604,937.43492888 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.18559287 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,150,420.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.