Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196.60 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 196.68 ($2.55), with a volume of 1354893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.10 ($2.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.21) to GBX 242 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.52) to GBX 272 ($3.53) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.52) to GBX 272 ($3.53) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.67 ($3.66).

Get Man Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Man Group

Man Group Price Performance

Man Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.33%.

Insider Activity at Man Group

In related news, insider Dixit Joshi bought 46,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £99,930.67 ($129,763.24). Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £629,785.80 ($817,797.43). 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.