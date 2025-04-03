MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Insider Activity

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager David Dowden bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $49,236. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor acquired 2,000 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,330. The trade was a 80.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

