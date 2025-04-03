Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 25,437 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Norfolk Southern worth $178,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,580,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $238.95 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.74.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

