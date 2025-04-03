Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MCN opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 242,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 190,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

