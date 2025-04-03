Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:MCN opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $7.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
