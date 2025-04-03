Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.98, with a volume of 1269761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.09.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Down 10.1 %

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.