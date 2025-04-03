Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 15.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) traded down 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.69 and last traded at $56.17. 1,041,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,549,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lumentum by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,231,000 after buying an additional 1,871,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,711,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,122,000 after buying an additional 610,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

