Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 8,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 146,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lotus Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

