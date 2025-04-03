Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $461.88 and last traded at $455.43. 602,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,209,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $452.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

