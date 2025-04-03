Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $452.92 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

