LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ LMFA opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 96.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that LM Funding America will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

