Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $4.02 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $3.58 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 811,493,122 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 811,474,543.70849446. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00495043 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
