Linear One Day Volume Reaches $167,380.10 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $167,380.10 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,781.26 or 0.99780089 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,343.14 or 0.99245542 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,996,646,261 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

