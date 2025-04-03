Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 1,051,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Linamar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LIMAF traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Linamar has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

