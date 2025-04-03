Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 1,051,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.
Linamar Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LIMAF traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Linamar has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.
Linamar Company Profile
