Lifezone Metals (LZM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Lifezone Metals Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LZM opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Lifezone Metals has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

