LifeStance Health Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 292% compared to the average daily volume of 1,020 put options.

LFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,689. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after buying an additional 1,643,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 784,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after buying an additional 729,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,830,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638,385 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.27.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

