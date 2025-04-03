Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 315.23%.

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Down 5.4 %

Lifecore Biomedical stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 277,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifecore Biomedical

In related news, CEO Paul Josephs purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,775.58. This trade represents a 3.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

