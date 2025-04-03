Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.34 and last traded at $69.16. 53,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 138,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -207.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 2,346.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 586,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 236,477 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 279,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.