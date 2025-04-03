Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 89,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

