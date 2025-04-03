Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 3rd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Microsoft are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically defined as being over $10 billion in value. These companies tend to be well-established, financially stable, and generally less volatile, making them popular choices for long-term, diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.23. 109,979,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,099,535. The company has a market capitalization of $859.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.20. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.24. 247,117,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,671,267. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $23.29 on Thursday, hitting $452.87. 52,402,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,248,660. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.09.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $21.40 on Thursday, reaching $202.49. 69,128,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,868,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.36. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $47.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $536.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,715,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,335,619. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $17.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,460,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,195,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.10. 18,052,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,581,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.11. Microsoft has a one year low of $367.24 and a one year high of $468.35.

