Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $300.82 and last traded at $300.82. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.50.
Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Stock Up 5.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.82.
About Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028
The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the Claymore CEF Index. The index measures the performance of a basket of closed-end funds selected and weighted based on a predefined set of criteria such as liquidity, distributions and market valuation, among other factors.
