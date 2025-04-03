Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,967 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.17% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $213,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,887,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,617,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,670,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000.

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,788 shares of company stock worth $455,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

