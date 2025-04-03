KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. 29 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 18.46% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

