Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.06), with a volume of 16701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.27).

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 9.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £974.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

