Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 109013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Kootenay Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 39.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

