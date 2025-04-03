Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.66 ($0.09). 3,767,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,118% from the average session volume of 309,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Kingswood Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.40. The stock has a market cap of £45.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.21.

About Kingswood

(Get Free Report)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.