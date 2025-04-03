Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

