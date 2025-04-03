Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Trimmed by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $2,988,616. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

