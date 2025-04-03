Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 5,439 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,652,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,803,000 after acquiring an additional 56,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,095,000 after acquiring an additional 459,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $75,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

