Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.